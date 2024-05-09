'Brains switched on ready': Why walking to school improves road safety

Families are driving kids to school more than ever according to experts with worries over the lack of opportunity to teach road safety.
Ngunnawal Primary School's deputy principal Emma Davidson says that walking to school promotes a healthy lifestyle for children whilst providing the opportunity for families and schools to work together.
"Teaching about crossing with an adult, looking both ways and also being respectful of other road users and being sensible in and around school crossing," Mrs Davidson said.
According to Mrs Davidson, children who walk to school already have "their brains switched on ready to start the day really successfully."
Ngunnawal Primary School's Year 6 school captain Lucas Cartwright is a part of the school's thriving group of students who walk or ride with friends, family and neighbours.
"I walk to school because it keeps me fit and it stretches my legs out after sports," Lucas said.
But he is aware that "some cars don't stop even if it's a zebra crossing".
"It's fun because you get to talk instead of meeting them at school," he said of walking to school with friends.
Founder and CEO of Pedestrian Council of Australia, Harold Scruby believes that the school drop off can be the perfect time for parents to teach kids how to cross roads and be careful around cars.
"Children until they are 10 should never cross the road unless they are holding the hand of an adult. We believe that rule should never be broken," Mr Scruby said.
Parking half a kilometre away not only reduces the stress of children jumping out of the car in school traffic jams but saves parents time, he says.
"Just remember how much time so many parents must take to try and park legally around the school," Mr Scruby said.
"Children are our most precious valuable asset and we've got to give them all that respect and safety they deserve."
Walk Safely to School Day is on Friday where Mr Scruby hopes that "hundreds of thousands of children put their feet first" nationwide to take a step towards understanding road safety and healthy living.
