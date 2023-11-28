The Canberra Times
Assembly needs Jenkins-style review of workplace culture: Rattenbury

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated November 28 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 11:41am
Greens leader Shane Rattenbury has called for a wider review of Legislative Assembly workplaces to consider the safety and wellbeing of staff in the building following allegations levelled at Johnathan Davis.

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government.

