Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Extra senators a territory rights issue

By The Canberra Times
November 29 2023 - 5:30am
The Coalition's confected outrage over a proposal that would double the number of senators from the ACT and the Northern Territory conveniently ignores the truth that if this reform had been made before the 2022 election Zed Seselja would still be in the upper house.

