What's behind the plans to boost ACT Senate representation

More politicians are on the offer.
Do we need or want them?
A Federal Parliamentary committee, so a group of politicians, has recommended, to the entire wider group of politicians - the Parliament, that the ACT and Northern Territory get an extra two senators each, while also pushing for an inquiry into possibly increasing the number of House seats to 200. Or more. Or less.
At a time when trust and patience in politics is low, it is easy to say "no way". To slam it as a group begetting their own.
These Parliament-expanding ideas are in a large, ambitious bundle of electoral reforms with the best intentions and no certainty nor explicit timeline.
Political donation and spending reform is on the offer, as is real-time disclosure, truth in political advertising laws, ending the media blackout before polling day, allowing on the day of the vote enrolment, removing postal votes from other political material, and making sure postal votes are only sent to the Australian Electoral Commission.
Big money pervades politics. It is seen as a potentially corrupting influence or an "arms race". Billionaire Clive Palmer is thrown around as the bogeyman but, behind the scenes there's the influence of tobacco, gambling, mining, and unions.
To double the Senate representation of the territories, and look at the expanding numbers in the House, is about addressing decades of population change and more precisely about representation and enfranchisement. The current spread of politicians is not fair or equitable.
It is a separate question, not posed in the inquiry, about whether we are getting the right politicians.
The conservative side of politics regards any Senate seat boosting as a progressive "stitch-up", particularly in the more left-leaning ACT.
With a lower quota threshold, it is likely that, with independent Senator David Pocock standing again and if the change is brought in before the next election, the ACT would elect one Labor, one Liberal, and one independent with the Greens and Labor fighting it out for the fourth seat.
With 24 per cent of the vote in 2022, the defeated Liberal Zed Seselja would have surpassed the potential new quota of 20 per cent that would be set for one of four Senate seats. Who knows what would happen with a different candidate? Or if he tries again.
Mr Seselja is free to run again in the ACT after a failed attempt to cross the border and run in NSW on a platform of waging war on "woke".
But being free is different to being chosen, especially as the Canberra Liberals appear to be in the midst of blasting out their long-held conservative leadership which has been a handbrake on electoral aspirations.
Liberal sources have told The Canberra Times that bridges have been burnt and there is top fresh talent who can, and should, represent the ACT for the Liberals.
If the federal Coalition plans to block electoral reform, it will be up to the crossbench to work up a deal.
The Greens fear the major parties will somehow stitch up something over donations and spending caps.
The Coalition officially regards Canberra as having too many politicians, but will they run to win new seats if they open up? Oh yes.
