Coach accused of indecent assault in 'uncomfortable' defence lesson

An alleged adult victim of a paedophile sporting coach has accused the man she "trusted" of indecently assaulting her during an "uncomfortable" self defence lesson.
In a hearing in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, the woman said Stephen Leonard Mitchell pushed his penis against her backside while teaching her how to protect herself from her violent bikie boyfriend.
Mitchell is currently serving a jail sentence for abusing different six girls between 1994 and 2008, committing sexual offences against them in the ACT, NSW and overseas.
Mitchell, aged in his late 50s, worked as a professional rock climbing coach for much of this time and trained the majority of his victims.
In May, he was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison, with a nine-year non-parole period.
Mitchell now faces a charge alleging he committed an act of indecency on a woman, aged in her 20s, in 2010. He maintains his innocence and has pleaded not guilty.
He has pleaded guilty to giving false or misleading information to a Commonwealth entity.
The prosecution cannot rely on previous convictions as tendency evidence of guilt and must prove the newest accusation beyond reasonable doubt.
In a recorded interview with police played to the court on Tuesday, the alleged victim said she was first introduced to Mitchell through the YMCA and then worked with him at the PCYC.
The woman said Mitchell was her "male role model" who she confided in during a violent relationship with a bikie.
She stated Mitchell had given her a "burner phone" to help her leave her now ex-boyfriend,
"That phone did end up helping me escape," the woman told police in the interview.
"I confided in [Mitchell]. I could talk to him about anything that was going on in my life and he would listen.
"There was never any friends or mates or girlfriends, so I thought he was gay."
However, the woman alleged Mitchell breached her trust in 2010 when he offered to "show [her] some defence moves for when you go home".
She told police that during this lesson, Mitchell stood behind her and pushed his erect penis against her bottom while "lunging" forward.
"It was like he was glued to my back," the woman said.
"[His penis] was hard, I felt it. I felt extremely uncomfortable.
"I trusted this man."
During cross-examination by defence barrister Ramesh Rajalingam, the alleged victim said the training session lasted about 10 minutes.
She stated Mitchell was "showing me how to hit with my hand, how to stand".
"That was him rubbing his penis against my bum. It wasn't him doing a defence move, I'm old enough to know the difference," the woman told the court through tears.
Mr Rajalingam asked her if she knew Mitchell was himself training in the Israeli martial art Krav Maga at the time.
The woman said she did not know.
The alleged victim was then presented with a plastic groin protector, also known as a cup, by the defence.
"Do you accept that feels like a hard penis pointing down?," Mr Rajalingam asked.
"No," the woman replied.
The defence did not call any witnesses.
Magistrate Jane Campbell is set to hand-down her decision next month.
