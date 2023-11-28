Work from home advice as severe thunderstorms loom in Canberra

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Canberra on Wednesday morning after a night of very heavy rain.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds over the next several hours," it said at 6am.
And the Emergency Services said that working from home would be "fantastic".
"People could work from home and keep off the roads. That would be fantastic," the Emergency Services Agency's director of operations Erica Collins said on the ABC.
The emergency services were attending incidents of storm or tree damage and fallen power lines across Canberra.
The BoM was also warning sheep graziers of cold temperatures in the high lands around Canberra.
The Bureau forecasts a "very high chance of rain, becoming less likely in the late afternoon and evening.
"The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe.
"Winds easterly 15 to 20 km/h."
In the 22 hours since 9am on Tuesday, 42.6 millimetres of rain fell in Canberra.
On the south coast, though, there were 200 millimetres of rain in some parts, particularly Jervis Bay.
Across the wider Canberra and South Coast region, the Bureau was warning of floods as "a broad low pressure system is expected to bring widespread rainfall" on the South Coast and inland central NSW.
