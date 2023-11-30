'Like the puppet masters': ACT employment services could face federal takeover

The federal government should consider a takeover of employment services in the ACT as part of a plan to rebuild the failing system, a committee has recommended.
The recommendation comes from a damning parliamentary committee report into the state of employment services in Australia, which concluded that the outsourced system was placing jobseekers into unsuitable roles and pushing away employers.
The committee has called for wholesale reforms of employment services, which include bringing the public sector - which currently acts "like the puppet masters" - to the core of the system.
Labor MP and committee chair Julian Hill said while individual public servants "are good, intelligent people", the employment department was "largely detached" from regional labour markets and "the day-to-day reality of supporting unemployed people back into work".
"They're like the puppet masters sitting way up in the rafters, jerkily pulling the strings, trying to control things way below on the stage," he said.
"They need to be closer to the action."
Mr Hill noted that employment services are the government's "largest single procurement outside Defence".
More than $9.5 billion will be spent on the system over the next four years.
Mr Hill said the system needed to be rebuilt with "a public sector core".
He emphasised that reform would require "sustained political leadership, a major change in culture led by the bureaucracy and ongoing engagement by all levels of government".
At the same time, he noted that "the biggest obstacle" to these reforms could be the public service.
"Numerous experts have told us that the biggest obstacle to system reform is likely to be resistance by the Australian Public Service given a decades-long belief in full outsourcing, a lack of experience in delivery and the sheer convenience of being able to blame and punish contractors for systemic failures," he said.
The committee stated after decades of outsourcing, the public sector had "little corporate memory or experience of the complexities of service delivery".
In a shocking assessment, it further noted that the Employment Department, "does not have a clear view on what constitutes a 'good' service delivery model".
The committee suggested the ACT could be among a small number of places used to trial a Commonwealth takeover of employment services as a short-term measure is pursued.
The move would aim to rebuild the public sector's "understanding of quality service delivery" and could see the government partnering with an existing provider.
To boost the role of government in the employment services sector, the committee also recommended the creation of two entities.
These include Employment Services Australia, which would coordinate support services within local service systems, and an Employment Services Quality Commission, which would have a watchdog function and advise the government on matters such as pricing for services.
The committee recommended that the government publish a transition plan for the rebuilt Commonwealth Employment Services System by the end of next year.
