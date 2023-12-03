The Canberra Times
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

ACT's inquiry into teaching foundations must focus on solutions

By Trish Jha
December 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is a testament to the energy and dedication of teachers that hundreds of them from the ACT and surrounds gave up a Saturday to attend the recent Sharing Best Practice conference in Canberra, which particularly focused on the foundational areas of literacy and numeracy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.