All I want for Christmas is a roof over my head

The ACT government has had some disappointing misses in the housing space. It has not yet met its Parliamentary Agreement commitment to establish an Aboriginal-controlled CHP, public housing has been stagnant the last decade despite massive growth in the Canberra population, the government consistently misses land release targets (despite itself setting those targets), and now faces the new problem of land sitting unsold further constraining supply of new housing (just re-price the land already!). However the government is showing some signs of taking the housing crisis seriously and that is welcome news for those most impacted in our community, and for community housing providers.