The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Drunk rider detection tests set to stamp out 'anti-social' e-scooter riders

PB
By Peter Brewer
December 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A reaction test to weed out drunk or drug-affected e-scooter riders will be rolled out this summer in an effort to avoid a repeat of the "anti-social" riding behaviour recorded during Summernats early this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.