Dozens of people were given permanent bans from using Canberra's e-scooters and $13,000 worth of fines were issued after a wild Summernats weekend.
The two-wheelers became the transport mode of choice for many revheads during the record-breaking event, some leaving behind a reminder of their wild rides.
Footage uploaded to social media revealed e-scooters from Beam and Neuron Mobility being used in an "anti-social" way.
Beer kegs were put on e-scooters and used as seats while others used scooters to perform burnouts on footpaths and roadways, leaving evidence of shredded tires and skid marks in areas such as Braddon.
Beam's Canberra operations manager, Ned Dale, said trips more than doubled across the Summernats weekend compared to the previous weekend.
"Whilst most riders were doing the right thing and obeying the riding rules, an increased number of riders engaged in anti-social behaviour on e-scooters over the weekend and have been held accountable," he said.
"We have issued permanent bans to 72 riders and issued $13,000 in financial penalties for damage to e-scooters."
While the company faced damage to a number of e-scooters, Mr Dale said it was committed to ensuring the "actions of a few don't ruin a good experience for others".
"We will continue to provide access to e-scooters as a sustainable form of transport for locals and visitors to Canberra, particularly during major events, and we will continue to employ enforcement strategies to police anti-social activities," he said.
Meanwhile, a Neuron spokesperson said it had a 97 per cent increase in e-scooter trips and cases of damage were rare.
"We worked closely with event organisers in the lead up to the event to put in place tailored geofencing to control where e-scooters can be ridden and parked and how fast they could go in certain areas," the spokesperson said.
"This included a full no-riding zone on Flemington Road along Exhibition Park, designated event parking, a no-riding zone along Lonsdale Street in Braddon, and no parking zones at popular nightlife venues."
Despite these measures, the iconic rainbow roundabout on Lonsdale Street was one area left covered in skid marks from e-scooter and car burnouts on the Summernats weekend.
Canberra local Stefan Alexander expressed frustration over the tire marks along the street, saying it put a risk to pedestrians.
"Aesthetically it doesn't look very good and it's just a shame," he said.
"You'd have to be a bit of an idiot to drive up onto this strip like that anyway because, obviously, it's very dangerous and there are a lot of ladies, who walk around here with young children, who are pregnant, too .. it's just crazy."
Mr Alexander said it was an accepted part of having Summernats come to Canberra however it made it challenging for locals.
"You don't see that sort of behaviour until it's around Summernats time. I've seen it happen every year anyway, it's nothing new everyone knows it," he said.
"I've got friends here in Braddon where they can still hear Summernats in EPIC."
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
