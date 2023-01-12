The Canberra Times
Beam permanently banned up to 72 e-scooter riders over Summernats weekend

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated January 13 2023 - 6:21am, first published 5:30am
Dozens of people were given permanent bans from using Canberra's e-scooters and $13,000 worth of fines were issued after a wild Summernats weekend.

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

