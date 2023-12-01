The Canberra Times
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Canberra

Canberra rain continues to wreak sporting havoc

December 1 2023 - 5:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government might've left the grounds open for play this weekend, but that hasn't helped turf cricket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.