Canberra rain continues to wreak sporting havoc

The ACT government might've left the grounds open for play this weekend, but that hasn't helped turf cricket.
Almost all of Cricket ACT's first-grade games for the weekend were already cancelled by Friday afternoon - and expectations were it was only a matter of time for those that weren't.
Three out of four one-day games scheduled for Saturday were cancelled, with the exception of Tuggeranong against Eastlake at Chisholm at the time of writing, and three out of four Twenty20 games on Sunday - except North Canberra Gungahlin against Western District at Keith Tournier Oval.
The capital's continuing rain forced the ACT government to close all grounds for competition and training on Friday, with that training ban to continue throughout the weekend.
Melrose synthetic, Nicholls synthetic and Woden Park were the only grounds not affected by the closures.
All grounds were open for games on the weekend.
At the time of writing, the Canberra Cavalry were set to finally start their series against the Perth Heat at Narrabundah Ballpark on Friday at 6.30pm - provided there weren't any heavy downpours - after their Thursday night game had to be postponed until Saturday.
"All ACT government turf sportsgrounds are closed for training and match-play on Friday and will remain closed for training on Saturday and Sunday," the government posted on their website.
"Match-play is approved to proceed.
"A reassessment will be undertaken on Monday to determine ground suitability for that day.
"Grounds not affected by this closure are Melrose synthetic (Pearce 2), Nicholls synthetic and Woden Park (synthetic athletics track)."
