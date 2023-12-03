'You saved my life': struggling mate reveals Kyrgios' acts of kindness

Nick Kyrgios is everywhere at the moment, in the midst of a publicity blitz in the US where the polarising tennis figure has often been introduced as a "tennis bad boy".
Closer to home, though, one of his closest friends shared the other side to Kyrgios on social media this week.
Comedian Elliot Loney has developed a profile in Australia as a renowned impressionist, featuring on television and as a regular on the stand-up comedy scene, with his infamous takes on Rafael Nadal, Jim Courier and Novak Djokovic.
But the funny man is also a handy tennis player, and long-time mate of Kyrgios. And when Loney struggled with his mental health, it was the Canberra star's support that helped him at his lowest point.
"This year for me has been tough. I won't go into detail. But without doubt there's been days where I wanted to end it all," Loney said on Instagram.
"The first person who called me? Nick Kyrgios. I was a mess. He stayed on the phone with me until I stopped crying and shared his own similar experiences in losing a loved one [and] enduring hardship with me so I didn't feel so alone.
"The 'bad guy' of Australian tennis? Maybe you should question what you hear or read from time to time."
Loney said when Kyrgios knew he was struggling, he flew the comedian to Canberra to stay with the tennis star's family and then looked after him with another act of kindness.
"[Kyrgios] took my mind off the suffering, treated me like family. Then, to top it all off, after we went to the gym together one day he saw I had blood seeping through the heel of my sock caused by my heavily dilapidated Nike shoes," Loney said.
"The guy went online and ordered me five pairs of Nike shoes and some clothes. I told him not to worry but he wouldn't accept it.
"An hour later, after I'd thanked him profusely, he casually asked, 'Oi bro, what's your dad's shoe size'? He then did the same thing for my dad (who he's never met).
"One of the most selfless, genuine, caring people I have ever known. Never judge a book by its cover and never ever believe what you hear because sometimes a villain in someone else's story could end up being a hero of yours.
"To the 'villain' of Australian tennis, thanks for everything - you saved my life."
Kyrgios is still under an injury cloud with his tennis comeback uncertain following a nightmare 2023 season.
However, he hasn't officially shut the door on returning at the Australian Open in January, or at lead-up events in the summer.
