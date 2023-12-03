Safety urged with temperatures set to soar in summer hot spell

Always let someone know where you are going and when you are planning to return and ensure they know what to do if you are late in returning.

Consider your swimming ability and limits before entering the water. If in doubt, keep out of the water and away from its edge.

Check signage for any warnings and be aware of possible hazards. Water depth in rivers can suddenly change, currents can be stronger than they appear, surfaces can be slippery and rocks or logs may be hidden below the surface.

Take a first aid kit and ensure someone in your group is trained to use it.