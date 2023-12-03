The Canberra Times
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Whose interests are being served?

By Clancy Moore
December 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last week in Canberra we had another sorry reminder that in politics people are too often motivated by self-interests rather than by doing the right thing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.