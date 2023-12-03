Net zero transformation on investor roundtable agenda

Removing barriers to investment in the nation's net zero transformation and defence will be among the priorities when the Treasurer meets with key investors in Canberra this week.
Investors representing $2.5 trillion in capital will sit down with Jim Chalmers as well as Finance Minister Katy Gallagher and other MPs for the third investor roundtable on Tuesday.
Energy Minister Chris Bowen and Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy will also take part in the roundtable.
Guests will includes executives from the nation's largest banks, ALP national president and CBUS chair Wayne Swan as well as defence, climate and philanthropy industry executives.
The roundtable will look at three areas, including the net zero transformation, defence and social impact investment.
"Our investor roundtables are all about getting capital flowing towards opportunities that are in the national interest, delivering strong returns for investors and strong returns for our people," Dr Chalmers said.
Ahead of the meeting on Tuesday, Dr Chalmers with Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth and Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney will also meet with leading philanthropists on Monday for the first Investment Dialogue for Australia's Children.
MPs will seek to promote more investment in programs that address entrenched disadvantage among children.
READ MORE:
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said disadvantage is a complex problem that needs coordination between government departments, organisations and communities.
"Establishing firm partnerships between government, philanthropy and with communities - and, importantly, empowering those communities with the tools and resources they need to make informed decisions - will help us to tackle the pockets of entrenched disadvantage that exist," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.