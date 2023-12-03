Forget northside v southside: is this the real Canberra divide?

There are a few things that divide Canberrans. Are you northside or southside? Are you Raiders or Brumbies? Are you BentSpoke or Capital Brewing?
If you're a true Canberran then you'll take every opportunity to enjoy all the beer brewed in Canberra but there comes one point in the year where you have to decide.
GABS Hottest 100, Australia's largest craft beer poll, is a celebration of the people who drink and love craft beer. Tens of thousands of craft beer lovers nationwide cast their votes, creating an exciting countdown of their favourite beers and breweries every January.
BentSpoke has five beers in the line-up but the good money is on Crankshaft, which has been on the podium for six consecutive years. A previous winner, it ranked third in the 2022 poll behind Mountain Culture Beer Company's Status Quo pale ale and Gold Coast's Balter XPA.
Tracy Margrain, BentSpoke co-founder and Braddon head brewer, wants Canberra to "stay cranky".
"It's been amazing to have Crankshaft sit on the podium for the last six years," she says.
"This year we would love your support to regain the top spot, because when you're on to a good tin you stick with it."
The other BentSpoke beers in the running include: Barley Griffin, Red Nut, Sprocket and the alcohol-free Freewheeler.
At Capital Brewing, the team is throwing their weight behind Coast Ale, according to marketing manager Jonny Day.
"For this year's GABS Hottest 100 we are really getting around Coast Ale," he says.
"With the launch of our Coast Ale, Toast to the Coast campaign six months ago our goal now is to sustain the buzz, urging people to include Coast Ale as part of their voting choice, alongside any other Capital Beers of course.
"Coast Ale is a Canberra favourite and one of our leading sellers in the taproom, ACT, and expanding in NSW and is central to our campaign for the GABS poll."
Capital's highest polling beer last year was their XPA at number 12. This year they have 10 beers looking for votes: All Night Long Dark Lager, Capital XPA, Coast Ale, Good Drop Low Carb Lager, Hang Loose Juice Hazy IPA, Mango Tango XPA, Rock Hopper West Coast IPA, Summit Hazy Mid, Trail Pale Ale and Alc-Less Alcohol Free Pacific Ale.
If you're keen to vote for one of Canberra's smaller breweries, Cypher Brewing Co, based in Gungahlin, have their Shooeys Pale Ale up for nomination as well.
We're also going to claim Heaps Normal as a Canberra beer. Last year the alcohol-free Quiet XPA debuted at #33.
In addition to the main Hottest 100 list, GABS also releases the Hottest Indie Beers, Hottest New Beers, and Hottest Next Beers (101-200) of the year.
Voting is now open and continues until January 14 before the winners are announced on January 27. So that gives you plenty of time to do some drinking, I mean testing, before you cast your vote at gabshottest100.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.