The Canberra Times
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Canberra

Forget northside v southside: is this the real Canberra divide?

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
December 4 2023 - 10:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are a few things that divide Canberrans. Are you northside or southside? Are you Raiders or Brumbies? Are you BentSpoke or Capital Brewing?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.