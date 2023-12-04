'The heart of what I do': Kate Miller-Heidke brings tour to Canberra

You name a stage and there is a chance that Kate Miller-Heidke has performed on it.
The Eurovision Song Contest finalist and award-winning singer-songwriter has brought her talents to everything from the likes of the Sydney Opera House, and the New York Metropolitan Opera, to the Roebuck Bay Hotel in Broome.
Now, after long months locked away writing songs, she hits the road once again to play theatres all around Australia, including Canberra Theatre Centre, as part of the Catching Diamonds National Tour.
"Playing live has always been at the heart of what I do - I live for it," she said.
"I can't wait to get back to some places I haven't been in ages, and some I've never been to, and connect with my amazing audiences across Australia. Regional crowds are some of the greatest people to play for!"
The tour is a special opportunity for audiences to see Miller-Heidke in an intimate, stripped-back mode, accompanied by her long-term collaborator Keir Nuttall on guitar.
Miller-Heidke will be playing her greatest hits, and most beloved pop songs, performing tracks from her original musicals - Muriel's Wedding the Musical and the new Bananaland - some unexpected covers, and debuting new material from her forthcoming sixth studio album, which dives deep into the genre of gothic folk.
The tour comes to Canberra Theatre Centre on January 19.
"I've always been such a fan of Kate Miller-Heidke's work - from the beautiful and timeless fragility of Last Day on Earth to her work on Muriel's Wedding, and her stunning and magical Zero Gravity at Eurovision, she is incomparable when it comes to weaving such a limitless gorgeous tapestry of songwriting and performance," Canberra Theatre Centre senior producer of contemporary performance Jem Natividad said.
"It's always a pleasure to see Kate on the Canberra Theatre stage."
For tickets go to canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
