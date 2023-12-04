Did the Raiders just hint who their top-choice No.6 is?

Was this the hint Canberra Raiders fans were waiting for?
The Raiders took their pre-season camp to Kiama this week with two open training sessions allowing the public to get a first look at the squad before their 2024 NRL campaign.
One of the biggest storylines going into next season will be who Canberra coach Ricky Stuart puts in the No.6 jersey to replace Rabbitohs recruit Jack Wighton.
It's thought to be a two-horse race between 19-year-old five-eighth Ethan Strange - who made his NRL debut last season at centre for his one and only first-grade appearance - and fresh signing from Manly, Kaeo Weekes.
Weekes, 21, has mainly played at fullback or off the bench, lining up as five-eighth in just one of his 12 NRL games over two seasons.
Experienced halfback Jamal Fogarty has been tight-lipped about which player is in the box-seat to start alongside him, but in Kiama he gave the biggest indication yet that Weekes could be the front-runner.
"[Monday] was the first time I was able to get a bit of time with Kaeo in the 13-v-13," he said.
"They're both wonderful players in their own ways, but they've got different skill sets, and whatever skill set Sticky [Stuart] wants his five-eighth to have, I'm sure he'll make that decision by trials or round one."
The halfback said the Raiders will evolve their playing style next season, with Fogarty putting more pressure on himself to take the lead.
"I've got be a lot more dominant, especially with such a young spine now, with whoever puts that No.6 jersey on," he said.
The spine isn't the only place there will be hot competition this pre-season. Strange's Blues Under-19s teammate Chevy Stewart has also impressed, and will be fighting with Xavier Savage to be fullback with Seb Kris likely to return to the centres.
"[Kris] is back in his home spot at centre, so it's up to Chevy and a couple of young boys to put their hands up," Fogarty said.
Another hot topic in pre-season was Raiders assistant Michael Maguire taking up the job to replace Brad Fittler as NSW Blues coach.
After the Origin news broke, Maguire quit his position as the New Zealand men's coach, and at a meeting on Monday, Maguire was set to take on a reduced role as a Raiders consultant to focus on the Blues.
Hudson Young made his Blues debut in the last Origin series, and believes Maguire is exactly what NSW need to deny Queensland their third-straight shield.
"Being under Madge [Maguire] as an assistant in Canberra, we know what he's like," Young said. "I think he'll be really good for the Blues and he'll bring that passion back."
Young re-signed earlier this year, keeping him in Canberra until the end of 2027. In the coming seasons the Novocastrian is determined to make the most of his peak years, with earning another Blues jersey among his top goals.
"It's the pinnacle of rugby league and getting back in that arena is something I want to aspire to again," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.