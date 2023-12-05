The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Canberra

Alleged ANU stabber's case 'heading toward mental impairment issues'

HN
By Hannah Neale
December 5 2023 - 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The case of a man accused of attempting to murder two women at the Australian National University is "heading towards mental impairment issues", a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help