Alleged ANU stabber's case 'heading toward mental impairment issues'

The case of a man accused of attempting to murder two women at the Australian National University is "heading towards mental impairment issues", a court has heard.
Alex Leonard Ophel faces multiple charges over the September incident. They are two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and one count of possessing an object to be used to kill.
Ophel, who was 24 at the time of his alleged crimes, was not required to appear when his case was mentioned in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
His lawyer, Tim Sharman, sought an adjournment to allow time for a mental health assessment.
Mr Sharman told special magistrate Rebecca Christensen the case was "heading towards mental impairment issues".
The lawyer said he expected to be in a "position to communicate to the court" about the expert report's findings on the next occasion.
Police allege Ophel initially hit a male student at the university campus over the head with a frying pan one afternoon in September.
That student is said to have run away before Ophel allegedly stabbed a 20-year-old female student "multiple times".
He is then accused of chasing a second 20-year-old female student and stabbing her as well.
Ophel then allegedly punched another male student in the face.
"No motive for the incident has been identified and police do not believe the victims knew the offender," ACT Policing previously said in a statement.
The case was adjourned to January 2024. Ophel remains in custody on remand.
The court previously heard Ophel was subject to "orders" from the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal but nothing further on the matter was said.
