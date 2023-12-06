Surely, the time has come for a Royal flush

"We were at the mercy of some neighbourly illegal fireworks a few months back at our usually peaceful rural property in north west Tasmania. Distressed animals and wildlife were going in all directions. Without notification or permit, fireworks ignited by 30 to 50-year-old knuckleheads who forgot to grow up. In Tasmania, one night of the year is dedicated to a legal cracker night. You apply for a permit, pay the $85 fee and your go collect your assigned 20 kilograms of fireworks from gleeful suppliers. There is no control as to whether a cracker night was ever intended, no control as to whether all fireworks were discharged on the night, no control over a weather dependant event or any control over the storage of unused fireworks. It is merely a legal avenue for rednecks to acquire a large quantity of fireworks to terrorise who and whatever they choose at any time, day or night."