Paloma's is three parts bar, one part restaurant - and it's coming to Braddon

Move over margarita, the paloma is set to be the cocktail - and the bar - of summer.
Following in the style of its namesake cocktail (three parts grapefruit, one part tequila), Paloma's will be three parts bar, one part restaurant.
Whether you're looking for an after-work cocktail, a pre-dinner drink, or a late night boogie, Paloma's has it all covered.
It's the latest addition to Lonsdale St, taking over the site where Tipsy Bull used to be. Owner Nick Parkinson also owns the popular Hopscotch Bar next door.
"We wanted to create a space where our patrons can enjoy high-quality cocktails in a casual setting," Parkinson said.
"A venue infused with a light-hearted touch that captures the essence of a beer garden experience, while offering a more eccentric interpretation of laid-back vibes. Paloma's perfectly embodies that vision."
He said Paloma took people on a journey to Mexico, and the theme was subtly woven into its menu. Expect relaxed and shareable Latin-style bites with Mexico City-style tacos and bowls of chips and guacamole that are perfect with cocktails.
There's an impressive line-up of mezcal, tequila, cocktails (including frozen margaritas), shooters and local wines. There's even a special beer collaboration with Capital Brewing Co - the Mexican Lager.
Paloma's offers a versatile setting with indoor seating and an outdoor alfresco area, ensuring a seamless transition from day to night.
For those looking to dance the night away, Paloma's has you covered with the installation of a DJ booth, promising late-night boogies and a lively soundtrack.
