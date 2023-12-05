The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Canberra

Paloma's is three parts bar, one part restaurant - and it's coming to Braddon

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
December 6 2023 - 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Move over margarita, the paloma is set to be the cocktail - and the bar - of summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.