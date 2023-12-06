The Canberra Times
Neser set for shock return after missing Prime Minister's XI match

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 6 2023 - 8:09pm, first published 7:51pm
The Brisbane Heat have scored a major win in their campaign to diminish the Prime Minister's XI with Michael Neser set to be named in the squad for Thursday night's Big Bash opener.

