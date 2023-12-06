The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Canberra

Parents welcome ACT mobile phone ban in public schools

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated December 6 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Parents have backed an ACT-wide ban on mobile phones in public schools, with some saying the move is expected to have a positive impact on students' well-being.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.