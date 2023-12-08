An implausible film about growth

The dungarees with a pair of pruning shears protruding from the front pocket were to be expected, but not the slicked down, short back-and-sides and the haggard look. We expect a gardener to look like a man of the earth, robust and relaxed, but as a man trying to escape his past in this new film from Paul Schrader, Joel Edgerton looks gaunt and haunted. Some of the boofy everyman remains, however, with just a hint of danger.