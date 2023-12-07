The Canberra Times
'Sanctions may apply': Canberra's 'biggest club' amasses significant debt

Chris Dutton
David Polkinghorne
By Chris Dutton, and David Polkinghorne
December 7 2023 - 4:36pm
Capital Football will monitor Gungahlin United's financial position and its ability to pay off a ground-hire debt to the ACT government, flagging the prospect of further penalties and casting doubt on the club's second-tier dreams.

