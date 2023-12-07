'Sanctions may apply': Canberra's 'biggest club' amasses significant debt

Capital Football will monitor Gungahlin United's financial position and its ability to pay off a ground-hire debt to the ACT government, flagging the prospect of further penalties and casting doubt on the club's second-tier dreams.
The Canberra Times can reveal Gungahlin - which has a player base of more than 1600 across age groups and senior premier league teams - has fallen behind on a payment plan to recoup money after years of failing to pay fees.
It's understood the debt started to accumulate at least four years ago and was first raised as an issue earlier this year, but the government said it could not disclose the full amount because of a confidential agreement.
The government and Gungahlin officials met in March for the first time to discuss the "significant" debt, and met again in September when the club fell behind its payment plan.
The club claims to be "the largest football club in the ACT, and one of the largest in Australia" and has been lobbying Football Australia to be included in the newly created second-tier competition.
Gungahlin missed out on the initial intake, but met with Football Australia last week to discuss the potential of being added as one of the final 10-12 teams. It's unclear if the debt will impact the club's second-tier hopes.
The club uses Harrison Fields for training and games, as well as the AIS and Gungahlin Enclosed for NPL and NPLW fixtures.
Gungahlin officials did not return calls when contacted about ground-hiring debt.
The issue was also raised at a Capital Football meeting this week. A spokesperson said they were aware of the debt, and sanctions were a possibility if the club failed to keep its commitments.
"Capital Football has been made aware of the situation regarding Gungahlin United and their repayments to the ACT government," the spokesperson said.
"Should Gungahlin United be found in breach of any Capital Football rules and regulations, sanctions may be applied.
"As this is an ongoing issue, there will be no further comment on this matter."
The government is keen to work with Gungahlin to ensure its long-term viability and table an "achievable" payment plan to limit the impact on day-to-day finances.
"Gungahlin United Football Club is in arrears for the payment of sportsground use fees. The amount of debt owed is the subject of a confidential agreement between the ACT government and GUFC," a spokesperson said.
"The ACT government is in ongoing and constructive discussions with GUFC to re-negotiate a payment plan that is achievable by the club. The club will be able continue to book and use sportsgrounds as usual."
