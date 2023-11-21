They didn't make the first cut, but both Canberra Croatia and Gungahlin United are intent on making the final one.
Football Australia announced eight clubs would be part of the 2025 national second division on Monday - all of which were either from NSW or Victoria.
But they also said they wanted to add a further two or four clubs to make either a 10- or 12-team competition.
Both Gungahlin United and Canberra Croatia will meet with Football Australia next week to discuss what areas each club had to strengthen in their respective bids.
But both told The Canberra Times of their intentions to be part of the second tier when it kicks off in 2025.
Originally it was going to start in 2024, but that's been pushed back as Football Australia looked to finalise the clubs by April next year.
It's believed the large operational costs of participating were a sticking point for a lot of the clubs who didn't make the final eight - without any guarantees of financial returns from things like TV rights.
It's also believed clubs were expected to produce a bank guarantee of about $750,000.
The eight clubs announced were Apia Leichhardt, Avondale, Marconi Stallions, Preston Lions, South Melbourne, Sydney Olympic, Sydney United and the Wollongong Wolves - making it a national second tier in name only.
Gungahlin president Neil Harlock said they would continue to push to be a part of the competition that will sit below the A-League Men.
It's planned that eventually there would be promotion and relegation between the two tiers.
"We're very keen and we think 2025 is very reasonable and a better shape for the competition to be perfectly honest," Harlock said.
"Our plan was to be there eventually - whether that was 2024, 2025 or 2026.
"An A-League Men coming in is fantastic. I still think there's enough football in Canberra it can support a second division team too."
Football Australia also planned to set-up an NPL Champions League, which would be an expansion of the now defunct NPL Championship.
The champions league would consist of group and knockout stages and would begin at the end of the 2024 NPL seasons.
A women's champions league was planned for 2025.
It was expected second division clubs would still be allowed to field teams in their respective NPL leagues.
Croatia vice-president Vlado Vrkic said they would continue to push to play in the second division.
"We're Canberra's most successful club. We always want to achieve at the highest level possible," Vrkic said.
"If we can further the club and give our players an opportunity to play at an even more elite level then that's what we're all about.
"We're still hoping to have some good conversations with [Football Australia] and to join the competition."
