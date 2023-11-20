The Canberra Times
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Jarrod Croker predicts young Canberra Raiders rollercoaster

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated November 20 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jarrod Croker says the Canberra Raiders' future is bright, but he's expecting there to be growing pains along the way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.