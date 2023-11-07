The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders great Jarrod Croker prefers fashion over NRL pre-season

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated November 7 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 5:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's one of the easiest Novembers Jarrod Croker's had in years. And it's the best his body has felt in years as well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.