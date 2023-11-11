Zac Woolford is squarely in the Canberra Raiders' plans for the 2024 NRL season.
But at this stage he's one of a number of off-contract stars who the Raiders were yet to open talks with.
That could change in the coming weeks as the full squad returns for pre-season training, with a majority of the squad set to return November 20.
It's believed the Green Machine were waiting to see how things panned out in the next few months before making a move.
Woolford has personally reassured those close to him that he's not looking for a move after reports came out of England on Friday night that he was being offered to Super League clubs.
The young gun's currently contracted to the Raiders for next year - but free to talk to other clubs about signing for 2025 and beyond - having established himself as their starting hooker over the past two seasons.
He's played 38 games, starting all-but two of them, since returning to his hometown of Canberra in 2022.
The 27-year-old was a surprise omission from the Raiders team in the opening rounds this year, with Raiders coach Ricky Stuart preferring Danny Levi and Tom Starling in his 17.
But Levi's broken jaw opened the door for Woolford to return to the side and he more-or-less remained there for the rest of the campaign.
Like all players who became free to talk to other clubs on November 1, Woolford will be considering his long-term future.
His manager didn't return The Canberra Times' calls on Saturday.
The Raiders were happy with their hooking depth, having both Starling and Levi locked in until the end of the 2025.
They've also got Adrian Trevilyan on a development contract, with injuries cruelling the promising rake in recent years.
That competition for spots was expected to drive the four dummy halves during the pre-season as the Green Machine go through a rebuilding phase in their spine.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
The loss of star five-eighth Jack Wighton (South Sydney) meant they're looking to form new combinations ahead of next season, with both Kaeo Weekes and Ethan Strange set to battle it out for the No.6 jersey.
It's a similar situation at fullback with Weekes, Xavier Savage and Chevy Stewart all a chance of wearing the No.1 jersey come round one - against the Newcastle Knights in Newcastle on March 7.
Stuart has vowed to give his young guns a chance at establishing themselves in those two key roles - a similar rebuild to what's happened in the forwards and outside backs in recent years.
