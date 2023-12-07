The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Dead insurgent's hands removed': Scant details of leaked docs revealed

HN
By Hannah Neale
December 7 2023 - 6:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A heavily redacted judgment has revealed some details about classified documents a military whistleblower leaked to journalists, and sought to use as defence in a now vacated trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.