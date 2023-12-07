Kyrgios signs with adults only website

Nick Kyrgios continues to raise eyebrows - despite not stepping on a tennis court since June.
The Canberra tennis star, who has had a frustrating 2023 due to a series of injuries, has signed up with adults only website OnlyFans.
OnlyFans is restricted to people over the age of 18, but is best known for it's adult-only and R-rated content.
Kyrgios announced he'd joined the website on social media to provide "behind the scenes" footage.
The 28-year-old has been in the United States the past few weeks doing the media circuit.
His year has been completely disrupted by a series of injuries - including a cut foot, as well as wrist and knee problems.
Kyrgios's only appearance on the court was at Stuttgart in June and his involvement in Australia's summer of tennis was still up in the air.
He's been left out of the main fields for both the Australian Open and the Brisbane International, but the possibility of being included in the draw as a wildcard for both events is still a possibility.
The Canberra International is also holding out of hopes of attracting the home-town hero to its event in the lead-up to the Australian Open.
"It just got a whole lot crazier," Kyrgios said on Instagram.
"Join me on onlyfans! It's free to subscribe for everyone!
"Behind the scenes... everything from on court to everyday life! See you all there!"
