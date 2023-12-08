The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Calvary concerned they'd be forced to allow practitioners in to discuss euthanasia

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
December 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Calvary is "deeply concerned" the ACT's proposed voluntary assisted dying laws could force them to allow practitioners to enter their facilities to discuss euthanasia with residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.