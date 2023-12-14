Ready to face your past, present and future, Canberra?

But this is the thing about Christmas in Australia - everything about it is borrowed and adapted. We have classic Christmas carols that reference European kingdoms, and put up Monterey Pines from California and decorate them with tinsel and lights. Reindeers appear in abundance - inflated, plastic, prancing on television screens, even though they don't exist in Australia. We hang branches with fake snow, and it has never snowed in summer here, not even in Canberra.