Storm clean-up to continue through the week with calls for help topping 960

Clean-up from the severe thunderstorm that swept through Canberra on Friday is expected to take up the remainder of the week as crews as crews race to address the damage.
The ACT State Emergency Service received more than 960 calls over the weekend for assistance as households grappled with the aftermath, including leaking roofs and fallen trees.
ACT SES incident controller Tammy Bennett said North Canberra, including the suburbs of Tuggeranong, Gungahlin, and Belconnen, were the hardest hit.
She said some of the jobs, such as trees fallen on homes, could take crews up to four hours to complete.
"We expect that operations will continue throughout the remainder of the week," she said.
"Jobs are prioritised in the urgency, the risk, the hazard to the homeowner, to the community, the crews will get to as many homes as possible.
"There are members out there that do need support and I can say bear with us, we will get to you as soon as we possibly can."
She urged those who no longer needed assistance to get in touch so the agency could re-prioritise assistance.
The ESA said high soil moisture could lead to more downed trees following the storm.
As electricity distributor Evoenergy seeks to restore power across the territory, residents affected by outages can access a community support hub at Melba Copland Secondary School.
The hub will have its opening hours extended between 10am and 3pm on Monday.
Locals can change their devices, receive ice for food storage and access food disposal bins as well as support and incident information at the hub.
Warm weather is expected in the ACT over the coming week, with a partly cloudy start on Monday and a top of 33 degrees with a slight chance of a shower.
On Monday morning, the Bureau of Meteorology said severe thunderstorms were easing in southern central parts of NSW, cancelling a severe thunderstorm warning in the Riverina district.
The bureau said there was a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening in the ACT.
Showers are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday but temperatures are expected to stay above 30 for the remainder of the week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.