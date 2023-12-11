Return of the Mack: two-time WBBL champion returns to the ACT Meteors

Olivia Porter jokes teammate Katie Mack was a little quiet on her first day back at ACT Meteors training. Fair enough, too.
Mack was Adelaide's leading run-scorer as the Strikers charged to consecutive WBBL titles.
Days removed from a WBBL final in front of 12,379 at Adelaide Oval, Mack was floating through quiet corporate boxes at Manuka Oval while working with Cricket ACT during the Prime Minister's XI fixture.
Now the 30-year-old is preparing for a WNCL return with the Meteors against Queensland at Phillip Oval on Tuesday, before the two sides meet in a return bout at the same venue on Thursday.
Some week for the opening batter already dreaming of a WBBL three-peat.
"A lot of travel, a lot of games, a lot of stress, anxiety, a lot of celebrations," Mack said.
"We had a big goal to go back-to-back and for us to get a home final in Adelaide was really special for all the girls. To win that was pretty amazing.
"I don't think anything will beat the first one. We'd been in the comp for eight years and to win that was very amazing, but I did say the only thing that would trump it or come close would be winning a home final. It felt very special. To win in front of our home crowd put it right up there with the first one.
"I'm quite excited to be home, it was a long time on the road so it's nice to be back in Canberra and back with the Mets girls."
The Meteors are chasing their first win of the season against the ladder-leading Fire, with the ACT welcoming Holly Ferling, Carly Leeson, Gabby Sutcliffe and Angie Genford back into the fold as the competition reboots.
"I've always reckoned the best prep is game time, so Big Bash is a good opportunity for me opening to get as much game time as possible," Mack said.
