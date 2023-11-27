Mack eyes record crowd for WBBL final as women's sport surges in popularity

Adelaide Strikers star Katie Mack has declared her side can handle the pressure of a home final in front of an expected Women's Big Bash League record crowd at the Adelaide Oval.
The ACT Meteors skipper was on Monday named in the WBBL team of the tournament, but her current focus is purely on Saturday's decider.
The Strikers lifted the trophy on the road last summer after defeating the Sixers at North Sydney Oval, however this time they will have the opportunity to do so in front of their home fans if they do prevail.
Adelaide won hosting rights after a dominant season saw them finish on top of the ladder and gain safe passage through to the final.
Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will kick off the playoffs on Tuesday night, the winner to face Perth in a grand-final qualifier on Wednesday.
The Strikers are out to break the WBBL crowd record in the decider. The previous record was set in 2021, when Mack's side fell to the Scorchers in front of 15,511 in the Western Australian capital.
While many of Mack's teammates have played in big international matches, a sold out Adelaide Oval would be a new experience.
"If we fill Adelaide Oval it would be a surreal moment," Mack said. "Even for the girls who have played in front of thousands, the Adelaide girls have never actually won a major tournament in Adelaide.
"They've played in front of hundreds of thousands in India and all over the world, but for them to get it in Adelaide, they've said it's going to be pretty special."
Mack played a key role in Adelaide's dominant regular season, the opener setting the tone for the side at the start of their innings.
The 30 year old finished the tournament with 449 runs at an average of 32, with three half centuries and a top score of 86.
Mack was one of two Strikers selected in the team of the tournament, alongside Amanda-Jade Wellington. Perth dominated the side, with captain Sophie Devine headlining a group of four players named.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.