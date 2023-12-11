Heading south: Capitals set to return to club's former home in Tuggeranong

The Canberra Capitals will push to pack out their spiritual home when they return to Tuggeranong for the first time in more than six years against the Melbourne Boomers on Friday night.
Friday's game is the first of two WNBL games being shifted to Tuggeranong this season, with schedule clashes at the National Convention Centre forcing the Capitals to look elsewhere.
Capitals coach Kristen Veal has called on fans to embrace the move to Tuggeranong, where the club played the bulk of its home games before moving to the city.
It was in the city the Capitals fell just two points short against the Sydney Flames in a 72-70 defeat on Friday night, before suffering a 29-point thrashing at the hands of Townsville on Sunday.
The Flames loss was tough to stomach for a Canberra side still chasing a breakthrough victory this season, having started the season with eight consecutive losses.
"We played to win, we played how we expected during pre-season we could perform," Veal said.
"It was, like the Melbourne game, it was ours to win. We gave it a really good crack, I couldn't be more proud of the girls in what they've had to overcome to get to a position to be in that game to have a chance to win it.
"It's going to go down harder than probably any of the other losses, but what we asked them to do, they did. We had a real chance."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.