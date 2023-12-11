The Canberra Times
Heading south: Capitals set to return to club's former home in Tuggeranong

Updated December 11 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 2:00pm
The Canberra Capitals will push to pack out their spiritual home when they return to Tuggeranong for the first time in more than six years against the Melbourne Boomers on Friday night.

