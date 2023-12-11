Why Hales made dash from Abu Dhabi to Canberra for Thunder Big Bash opener

Alex Hales played in a T10 match in Abu Dhabi on Thursday night. On Saturday he arrived in Canberra. On Tuesday night, he'll turn out for the Sydney Thunder in their Big Bash opener at Manuka Oval.
Welcome to the new age of international franchise cricketers.
It's a lifestyle that's not for everyone, but it's one fans must learn to embrace in the rapidly changing world of cricket.
Powered by deep-pocketed Indian franchises, and the mammoth TV rights on offer in the subcontinent, short-form, white-ball tournaments have altered cricket as we know it, forever.
Hales was among the early adopters, identifying his batting skills were more suited to blasting bowlers off the park rather than patiently grinding away in a four or five day red-ball match. It's also a far more lucrative skillset for the English veteran.
The changing global cricket landscape has its fans and critics, with traditionalists concerned about the long-term impact on Test matches and one-day internationals.
Hales recognises the negatives but feels the growth of domestic leagues is beneficial for the sport as a whole.
"It's an interesting time at the moment for cricket," Hales told The Canberra Times. "Twenty20 seems to be evolving rapidly with more and more tournaments popping up.
"I've lost count of how many tournaments there are, so there's loads of opportunities. Younger players coming through have got the world at their feet with Twenty20 cricket."
Hales officially retired from international cricket earlier this year so he could dedicate his entire focus to the various white-ball competitions he plays in around the world.
When he walks on to Manuka Oval on Tuesday night, it will be the eighth team he's played for in 2023.
It's a lifestyle fellow Thunder star David Warner is set to adopt next year after he retires from Test cricket following the SCG Test.
Teammate Chris Green is another to make a name for himself as a Twenty-20 gun for hire, travelling the world and expanding his bowling skills in the process.
While most players shift into T20 mode following the end of their international careers, Green has bucked the trend. The spinner's success in franchise cricket led to his Australian debut in India earlier this month.
The selection represents a major shift in mindset from selectors and outlines a new path emerging cricketers can travel as opportunities arise around the world.
It's a balancing act, however, as players must sacrifice thousands if they prioritise national honours over franchise cricket.
"Without a central contract it becomes tough to play the bilateral [series] and miss franchise gigs with the money at stake," Hales said.
"At 34 years old, I think it was the right decision for me and to play a World Cup final as your last game and win it is pretty special."
Officials are expecting a bumper crowd at Manuka Oval, with the popular hill sold out on Monday morning.
Ticket sales in other areas of the ground were also selling quickly, with more than 5000 sold at time of publication and the Thunder hoping for a full house.
Hales has a particular affinity for Manuka Oval, the ground reminiscent of many of the fields he grew up playing on in England.
While some players are eager to swap between franchises as they traverse the globe, the veteran makes an effort to stay loyal to one club per league when possible and is preparing for his fifth season with the Thunder.
"When you play for a team consistently, you always feel like it's a home club," Hales said.
"I've played for Nottinghamshire for 15 years, I've been here for five years, Islamabad for a long time. When I play for a franchise, as long as I perform, I try and stay there as long as I can to make it feel like a home club.
"You do get guys who chop and change different teams all the time and it's not necessarily a bad thing. You get to rub shoulders with so many different players and learn a lot of things."
The tension between international duties and franchise cricket isn't just a global issue, the topic raising its head during last week's Prime Minister's XI match in Canberra.
With the Test and Big Bash seasons running concurrently, multiple players were withdrawn from the opening week of the Twenty20 tournament to play for the PM's XI.
The Heat were among the worst affected and particularly vocal about the issue.
So desperate were they for players to return, Nathan McSweeney jumped on a plane from Canberra to Adelaide on Saturday after the final day of the match was washed out to feature in Brisbane's clash with the Strikers later that night. The mad dash was in vain, the match also abandoned due to rain.
Fast bowler Michael Neser was also a controversial late omission from the PM's XI team, officials citing soreness for his absence.
Eyebrows were raised, however, when he turned out for the Heat on Thursday night, just a day after the Manuka fixture commenced.
The bowler is in town for Tuesday's match and is not expecting a frosty reception from the Canberra faithful.
"I hate missing games," Neser said. "Whether it be T20 for the Heat or Queensland games, I just hate missing games. So to miss [the PM's XI] really does suck. On the bright side, I'm still playing cricket."
