The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Home Affairs will deliver 'bold policy' in Migration Strategy, but problems persist

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated December 11 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Department of Home Affairs will deliver "bold policy reform" in the form of the government's new Migration Strategy, Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil says, but internal culture remains a big problem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.