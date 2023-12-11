Four Taylor Swift conspiracy theories that fuel Swifties

The countdown is on. The Eras Tour is released on Thursday, Australian time, and like most things in the world of Taylor Swift, the date was picked for a specific reason.
December 13 - which is the release date in the United States - is also Swift's 34th birthday. So to celebrate the singer, and recent Time Person of the Year, you can head over to Amazon Prime and rent what is the most commercially successful concert film in history.
In the meantime, we went hunting to find what other things Swifties think are riddled with hidden meaning. Whether correct or not, fans have opinions on these Swift conspiracy theories and will discuss them at length.
I know what you're thinking - of course, Karma is real. It is a song off of Midnights. But, before there was Karma the song, there was potentially Karma the album.
The theory stretches right back to 2016 when Swift took to the Met Gala red carpet with bleached blonde hair, dark lipstick and a metallic reptile-print dress. Every new era comes with a new look that usually appears on red carpets even before we have confirmation of an album. This was the edgiest look for Swift to date and proved to be even edgier than what Reputation's look revealed itself to be 18 months later.
Sure, it had the reptile-print and Reputation has always gone hand-in-hand with snakes, but the event that inspired the sixth album's iconography - Kim Kardashian's tweet calling Swift a snake - hadn't happened yet. That now infamous tweet happened in July of that year, while the Met Gala happened in May.
The theory is that this was the first glimpse of the lost Karma album, which was then scrapped after the Kim Kardashian and her then-husband Kanye West feud happened a few months later.
The feud and the events surrounding it proved to be a fruitful source of inspiration for Reputation - which was released in 2017, one year later than Swift was expected to release her next album.
The Karma theory has been fuelled over the years. The most interesting sign was in the 2020 video for The Man, where the word "Karma" is graffitied alongside Swift's other album titles, and a sign saying "Missing. If found return to Taylor Swift".
Fans also point to Swift's 2016 "73 Questions" interview with Vogue, where she also dropped the line "Karma is real" at a time when, if the theory is correct, she would have been gearing up to announce Karma.
Is it possible that Karma was always a song rather than an album? Considering the Midnights track references Scooter Braun, following the purchase of her masters years later, probably not.
Plus, there is the recent addition of the colour orange to the recent Eras Tour performances. Fans have long associated the colour with Karma - ever since Swift wore an orange jumpsuit while singing in a cage during the Look What You Made Me Do music video.
At the recent Buenos Aires shows, confetti - which once only featured green, yellow, purple, red, sky blue, black, pink, grey, tan and deep blue to represent each of the singer's albums - now includes the colour orange. That, combined with the orange door that appears at the end of The Eras Tour, has led fans to believe that Karma is the next original album and era on the horizon, or will perhaps feature as vault tracks on the Reputation re-release.
It may have been released before Swift and Joe Alwyn announced their split after six years, many Swifites believe the singer's 10th album is somewhat of a break-up album. Even if the couple was also seen hand-in-hand after the album's release.
So how is it a break-up album? Swifties believe the couple were on-and-off-again during the last chapters of their relationship. From a song point of view, it means songs such as Sweet Nothing and Paris are about finding comfort in the humdrum normalcy the relationship has afforded her, while Bejeweled is about the resentment in the relationship and Maroon is about a couple on the rocks.
Long-time producer and friend Jack Antonoff added weight to the theory earlier this month when he confirmed You're Losing Me was written in December 2021 - more than a year before news broke that Swift and Alwyn had broken up. The song, which was widely released on streaming services as a vault track in November, was originally only available on a special edition version of the Midnights CD at certain venues of The Eras Tour earlier this year.
They say when you know, you know. And when it comes to Swifties, they know that they think they know that Swift may be engaged by the time The Eras Tour comes to Australia. In fact, with the singer's upcoming birthday, it could even be this week.
She has reportedly moved into Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's property and is "surprised at how seamlessly they've been able to blend their lives," according to US publication Life & Style.
Some Swifties and commentators also point towards the singer's publicist, Tree Paine, making a rare, public statement in regards to a post on celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi. The account posted that Swift and Alwyn had a wedding ceremony during the pandemic that was never made legal.
"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," Paine tweeted.
"There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."
Considering the rarity of posts such as this on Paine's account, and combined with things such as Antonoff's confirmation about You're Losing Me was written two years ago, some theorise that Swift's team are in preparation for an engagement announcement after a short courtship.
How could Taylor Swift possibly have time to write a book - specifically a crime thriller called Argylle - on top of everything else? In short, she probably didn't.
Argylle, said to be written by Elly Conway, is set to be released early next month, with the movie that it's supposedly inspired by - starring Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa and Bryce Dallas Howard - due out a month later.
According to the trailer, the film is a story within a story. While Cavill and Lipa's spy characters aren't "real", rather the contents of a newly released book, Howard plays an on-screen Elly Conway who has been predicting the ins and outs of the espionage world through her writing.
Some quick googling, however, indicates Conway doesn't seem to exist outside a relatively bare social media presence.
So why do Swifties think it's the singer? Well at the end of the All Too Well short film, Swift is portrayed as an author who looks remarkably like Howard. The film's marketing also features a Scottish fold cat called Chip - Swift has three felines of the same breed. Plus Conway Studio is where Swift recorded many of her songs.
But knowing what the film is about it is more likely that the book being released is the book "written" in the film, and it's all part of a marketing campaign.
