Four Taylor Swift conspiracy theories that fuel Swifties

The theory stretches right back to 2016 when Swift took to the Met Gala red carpet with bleached blonde hair, dark lipstick and a metallic reptile-print dress. Every new era comes with a new look that usually appears on red carpets even before we have confirmation of an album. This was the edgiest look for Swift to date and proved to be even edgier than what Reputation's look revealed itself to be 18 months later.