Either way, from a business point of view, Canberra businesses believe there is a market worth catering for. After all, few fandoms are as dedicated as the Taylor Swift one. They will, for example, pay to see a film of the concert that they already have tickets to go to in February because it is a Taylor Swift concert. There is this sense that - for better or worse - they need to support the singer, even if in some instances this means going into protection mode.