Cheap Trick teams up with The Angels for Canberra show

They might be a key part of this year's Red Hot Summer Tour - which is skipping the capital this year - but Cheap Trick didn't want to miss Canberra during their time Down Under.
The US rockers, alongside Aussie favourites The Angels, are heading to the Canberra Theatre next year, midway through their time with the touring festival.
With more than 5000 performances spanning four decades and 20 million records sold worldwide, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick is one of the most influential classic rock groups of the past 50 years.
Celebrating their 50th anniversary next year, the band was formed in 1974 by guitarists Rick Nielsen, bassist Tom Petersson, and drummer Bun. E Carlos. One year later, Robin Zander joined the group on vocals.
The current lineup consists of Nielsen, Petersson and Zander. Daxx Nielsen, son of Rick Nielsen, is now the band's current drummer and Robin Taylor Zander, son of Robin Zander, joins as a member when the band tours.
While it has evolved throughout the years, Cheap Trick has continued to reach mainstream and critical success with hits such as The Flame, Dream Police, I Want You To Want Me and Surrender.
Crowd favourites, The Angels, will see former drummer Nick Norton taking centre stage, bringing a set list of catalogue classics that are ingrained in the hearts of every Australian rock fan.
As Ian McFarlane, the author of The Encyclopedia of Australian Rock and Pop, noted: "The Angels helped re-define the Australian rock tradition."
Fifty years after the original line-up formed, John Brewster, Rick Brewster, Sam Brewster, Tom Brewster and Nick Norton are back once again to prove why that's still the case.
The two bands will be at the Canberra Theatre Centre on March 7, right in the midst of their time with the Red Hot Summer Tour. They will also head to Sydney, Newcastle, Thirroul, St Kilda and Geelong, along with the nine-date Red Hot Summer Tour.
Tickets for the Canberra show are available at canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
