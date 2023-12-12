The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Is this the greatest comeback of all time? LJ in frame for Olympic shock

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
December 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Opals have opened the door for Lauren Jackson to complete what would go down as one of the greatest comebacks of all time after recalling her to the national squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.