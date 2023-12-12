Is this the greatest comeback of all time? LJ in frame for Olympic shock

The Australian Opals have opened the door for Lauren Jackson to complete what would go down as one of the greatest comebacks of all time after recalling her to the national squad.
Jackson, 42, has been picked for qualifying matches against Brazil in February, with the Olympic Games in Paris looming next year.
It's a crazy twist for Jackson, who was forced into premature retirement on the eve of the 2016 Olympics before making her return to the court to help Australia won a World Cup bronze medal last year.
The mother of two is playing for the Southside Flyers in the WNBL and although her impact and game time has been reduced, she is still considered a key cog to the Opals' hopes of winning another medal.
The Canberra Times revealed Jackson was still on Brondello's radar earlier this year, despite the veteran announcing her retirement from international basketball after the World Cup.
"She instilled confidence and toughness in our team ... there's no pressure from me, I support Lauren 100 per cent in anything she does," Brondello said in April.
"I think she might want to try one more go [at an Olympics]. And if she's good enough, we're always going to look at taking the best team. It's not about age."
Jackson ruptured her Achilles during the WNBL season last year, but has so far got through the 2023-24 campaign and intends to play in the NBL1 competition for Albury next year.
World No.3 Australia will host Brazil (No.8), Serbia (10th) and Germany (25th) in a round-robin format at the start of next year where three progress to the Paris Olympics next year.
Canberra Capitals skipper Jade Melbourne (21), who debuted in the WNBA this season, and Adelaide bolter Isobel Borlase (19) have been included in a squad that also features all 12 players who played in the World Cup.
"The qualifiers in Brazil are definitely a challenge, the standard of women's basketball globally has lifted considerably since the last Olympics as the game continues to gain momentum," Brondello said.
"Our squad is a great mix of experience and exciting emerging talent, so we approach the qualifiers with confidence but great respect for our opposition.
"We will have limited preparation for these qualifiers, but we know with the Opals, we lift for the big occasion, and with an Olympics spot on the line we can expect each player to bring it."
Jackson was a seven-time WNBA All-Star, three-time MVP and two-time champion with Seattle.
She helped the Opals win World Cup gold in 2006, and has three silver and one bronze Olympic medals from four campaigns.
Chronic knee pain forced Jackson into retirement before the 2016 Olympics, an exemption to continue using medicinal cannabis opening the door to a return early last year.
Jackson made the World Cup squad but was used sparingly by Brondello, until she exploded with a 30-point performance against Canada in the bronze medal game.
It was the most points scored in a women's World Cup medal match since her own 31-point haul in the 2002 third-place play-off win against South Korea.
OPALS SQUAD
Rebecca Allen, Zitina Aokuso, Sara Blicavs, Isobel Borlase, Darcee Garbin, Cayla George, Shyla Heal, *Lauren Jackson, *Alice Kunek, Tess Madgen, Ezi Magbegor, Anneli Maley, Jade Melbourne, Stephanie Reid, Maddison Rocci, Alanna Smith, *Stephanie Talbot, Marianna Tolo, *Kristy Wallace, Samantha Whitcomb.
* Pending fitness
