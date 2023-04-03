The Canberra Times
Lauren Jackson still in Australian Opals plans for Paris Olympic Games: Sandy Brondello

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
April 4 2023 - 5:30am
Lauren Jackson scored 30 points in the bronze medal match at the World Cup last year. Picture Getty Images

Australian Opals coach Sandy Brondello has opened the door for Lauren Jackson to consider a stunning Olympic Games comeback, adamant the 41-year-old can still be an international contributor and other teams will fear her presence in Paris.

