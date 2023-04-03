Australian Opals coach Sandy Brondello has opened the door for Lauren Jackson to consider a stunning Olympic Games comeback, adamant the 41-year-old can still be an international contributor and other teams will fear her presence in Paris.
Jackson was back in camp with the Opals at the AIS over the weekend, but played the role of observer and mentor to a new-look squad six months after she led the team to World Cup bronze in Sydney.
The four-time Olympian is yet to make an announcement about her playing future as she recovers from a season-ending Achilles problem and two post-season operations.
Many expected her World Cup fairytale to be her last Opals opportunity. But after watching Jackson star for the Southside Flyers and with just 15 months before the Paris Olympics begin, Brondello is convinced there's another opportunity waiting if the stars align again.
Jackson hasn't played at an Olympics since helping the Opals win bronze in 2012. The Opals haven't won an Olympic medal since, and injuries cruelly forced Jackson into retirement on the eve of the 2016 Games.
"I'm keeping [Jackson] part of the Opal staff at the moment and utilising that leadership and mentoring of younger players because she really did help [at the World Cup]," Brondello said.
"She instilled confidence and toughness in our team ... there's no pressure from me, I support Lauren 100 per cent in anything she does.
"I think she might want to try one more go [at an Olympics]. And if she's good enough, we're always going to look at taking the best team. It's not about age.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"Lauren just needs to get healthy, I don't shut the door on anyone. Lauren deserved to be on that Opals team last year and she was wonderful."
Brondello said she was yet to float the idea to Jackson, who will be 43 by the time the Games begin on July 26 next year.
"She has to make those decisions ... Lauren's proven and I think recovering from these injuries will be easier than where she came from [before last year]," Brondello said.
"Before she got injured, that was her best ball. You have to remember she hadn't played for eight years and the game has changed, it's faster. But she's still one of the most skilled post players and one of the greatest of all time.
"She was invaluable to us ... she's just so smart. She brings presence and one of our values is [to be] feared, and with Lauren Jackson out there you're pretty feared."
Brondello is casting her eye over a refreshed Opals squad this week as she starts planning for the Asia Cup later this year and then the Olympics in France next year.
Capitals duo Shaneice Swain and Jade Melbourne have impressed, while former Canberra star Keely Froling is also taking her first opportunity to train under Brondello.
Opals captain Tess Madgen is also working her way back on to the court after a knee injury ruined her World Cup plans and her WNBL campaign with the Melbourne Boomers.
"I'm feeling really good. I'm at the end of a really good rehab block and now that is under control ... I'm confident and it's like a fresh start," Madgen said.
"I don't want to retire yet, I don't want to retire next year. I want to have another couple of really good years, up to four years, and this rehab block will put me in a great state to be able to finish my career on my terms."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.