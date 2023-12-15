The Canberra Times
For a cast this talented, the end result is disappointing

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
December 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Leave the World Behind

M, 140 minutes. Netflix

2 stars

The blurb for this film describes it as an apocalyptic thriller. It may be apocalyptic, but with its excessive length and slow pace, it's far from thrilling, although it has an excellent cast and some effective moments.

