The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Working from home here to stay in a 'big way'

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated December 14 2023 - 8:44am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The number of people working from home has decreased since the peak of the pandemic but still remains higher than the number of people who worked from home pre-COVID, a new survey has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help