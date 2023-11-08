The ACT opposition has called on the government to publish the full report into the clinical decisions made by health authorities prior to an alleged stabbing at the Australian National University in September.
ACT chief psychiatrist Dinesh Arya is undertaking a review into the circumstances leading up to the incident. Alex Leonard Ophel, 24, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed two female students.
The government has said the report would not be released publicly due to the "strict privacy of protected information" under the government's Health Act.
But the government will seek advice from the chief psychiatrist to consider what information can be released without "compromising the privacy and confidentiality" of those involved.
The alleged offender has been identified and the victims are known publicly.
Ophel was a patient at the Gawanggal Mental Health Unit in Bruce and had been let out on an unescorted bushwalk when the incident happened.
Opposition mental health spokesman Ed Cocks said he was concerned the full report would not be published, saying Canberrans deserved to feel safe and know what was being done to address issues. He criticised Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson.
"It is incredibly concerning to hear that the minister has no intention of releasing this report in full," Mr Cocks said.
"Both the Dhulwa Secure Mental Health Facility and the Gawangaal unit at the centre of this incident are located in close proximity to vulnerable people and the government must reveal exactly what has gone wrong."
There will be two parts to the review, the government has said, including a clinical review focusing on the incident and an "expanded review, with a focus on best practice for mental health services to manage individuals found not guilty due to a mental impairment by the courts and transferred from custody into the care of mental health service".
It is being overseen by a panel, which is still being assembled but will include experts in forensic practice and mental health law. It includes a psychiatrist from Victoria, a mental health nurse from Queensland and a consumer advocate.
"The chief psychiatrist and experts engaged for this part of the review will meet with relevant stakeholders to understand their perspectives," Ms Davidson said.
"The external experts will also provide best practice advice to the chief psychiatrist from a review of processes in other jurisdictions and research. This will enable the chief psychiatrist to formulate recommendations for the ACT."
