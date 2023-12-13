Canberra bolsters backline stocks with US college star

Fresh off the back of their first win of the season Canberra United have moved to bolster their defence.
They've signed North Carolina Courage defender Sarah Clark for the rest of the A-League Women season.
She'll join fellow American Cannon Clough as one of United coach Njegosh Popovich's defensive options as they look to continue their climb up the ALW ladder.
Clark will be available for Canberra's away game against the Melbourne Victory on Saturday.
It's a boost to Canberra who were still waiting to find out if star forward Vesna Milivojevic will be available to face Victory after coming off with a knee injury after scoring a hat-trick on the weekend.
United were still awaiting scan results, although it's expected the injury wasn't as bad as first thought - with bone bruising one possibility.
Clark played for National Women's Soccer League club Courage in the Challenge Cup this year having come through the USA college system.
The 24-year-old played for the Purdue Boilermakers and Virginia Cavaliers before signing for North Carolina.
United have moved to second-last on the ALW ladder following their 5-1 victory over the Brisbane Roar on Sunday - although they have two games in hand on most of their opponents.
It's believed Canberra will further bolster their squad with another signing next week.
"I am excited by the opportunity to further my career by signing for Canberra United," Clark said.
"The prospect of playing in Australia was one that I was keen to explore and I am thankful for Njegosh and the club for giving me the chance to do so.
"I have read a lot about the club and am excited to get started."
Popovich said Clark not only brought her defensive qualities to Canberra - she'll also provide good distribution out of the back half.
"We are delighted to be able to secure Sarah for the remainder of the season," Popovich said.
"Sarah is a solid defender, is speedy across the ground, possesses excellent positional sense, and is strong in the tackle.
"Her distribution is also top notch, and I have no doubt that she will settle into our culture and environment very quickly."
