'Confidence breeds confidence': United flying despite star striker's setback

Canberra United fans had their hearts skip a beat when star striker Vesna Milivojevic went down clutching her left knee on the weekend.
The A-League Women's top goal scorer has been in scintillating form, with a hat-trick pivotal in United's drought-breaking 5-1 win over Brisbane Roar.
Milivojevic's devastated immediate reaction brought fears of a season-ending ACL injury, however coach Njegosh Popovich is feeling confident scans on Wednesday will clear her of any serious damage.
Popovich said United's medical staff didn't detect ligament damage after the game, with bone bruising the possible issue after Milivojevic awkwardly hyperextended at the knee when planting her foot in a contest.
If the Serbian international is cleared on Wednesday, it will be a much-needed stroke of luck after a tough season where match postponements and injuries have hampered United's campaign.
And in more good news for Canberra, a new signing is set to be announced this week to "shore up" their leaky defence - the main reason United are second-last on the ladder.
That move, as well as the sight of young players - Mary Stanic-Floody and Sofia Christopherson - scoring their first A-League goals on the weekend should put the wind in Canberra's sails heading to the midway point of the season.
"We can score goals, there's no doubt, but a new player signing will help sure up the back line," Popovich said.
"It's just the little moments where we've had lapses of concentration in some matches, and that comes down to experience.
"I think our concentration levels against Brisbane were great. I just couldn't be more proud of the young ones coming through that have taken their opportunity."
Canberra's next match is against Melbourne Victory, a team United have scored more goals than this season, but they sit in fourth spot on the table, highlighting how costly narrow losses have been to the women from the capital.
While Milivojevic's heroics and captain Michelle Heyman's class up front are undoubtedly driving Canberra's attack, Popovich was excited to see the next generation of United stars stand out against Brisbane.
In Canberra's lineup on the weekend nine players were under 20 years old, and Popovich expects the young squad to keep stepping up.
"Confidence breeds confidence," the coach said.
"Young Ruby Nathan, Deven Jackson, Mary Stanic-Floody, Sofia Christopherson - they're all showing that they can do the job.
"These young kids are growing every game, and I hope they embraced that win and will go forward with that momentum."
A-League Women - Round 8
Melbourne Victory v Canberra United, Saturday 5pm in Melbourne
